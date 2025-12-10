AfDB’s New Sudan Country Manager Assumes Role, Reinforcing Partnership Amid Crisis

The African Development Bank Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s recovery and long-term development as David Muthusi Mutuku, the incoming Country Manager, formally presented his credentials to Muhi al-Din Salem Ahmed, Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on 7 December in Port Sudan—the country’s temporary administrative capital.

The meeting underscored the resilient partnership between the Bank Group and Sudan, even as the nation continues to face a prolonged and complex conflict that has strained institutions, disrupted services, and deepened humanitarian and economic challenges.

Sudan Praises AfDB’s Decades of Support

Minister Ahmed expressed deep appreciation for the African Development Bank Group’s long-standing cooperation, noting that the institution has played a pivotal role in supporting Sudan’s national priorities across:

Infrastructure modernization

Energy sector development

Agriculture and food security

Human capital and social services

He emphasized that the Bank’s sustained engagement during Sudan’s ongoing crisis reflects a rare and meaningful commitment to Sudanese communities, stating:

“The presentation of credentials marks a renewed phase of engagement at a critical moment for the country’s recovery, reconstruction, and future growth.”

Mutuku: AfDB Will Continue Standing With Sudan

Mutuku, a veteran financial management specialist with decades of experience in both public and private sectors—including 16 years of service within the African Development Bank Group—expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to Sudan.

He highlighted that the Bank remains committed to:

Supporting immediate stabilization needs

Providing technical expertise during reconstruction

Mobilizing tailored financial instruments

Coordinating with development partners to align relief and recovery efforts

In his remarks, Mutuku said:

“The African Development Bank has stood with Sudan over the decades, and it will remain at Sudan’s side during this difficult period and beyond. Together, we will help lay the foundations for economic stability, rehabilitation, and inclusive, sustainable growth.”

A Founding Shareholder and Strategic Partner

Sudan is one of the African Development Bank Group’s founding shareholders, making its relationship with the institution both historic and strategic. The Bank views Sudan as an essential partner in its mission to promote:

A more integrated continent

A prosperous economic trajectory

A resilient Africa capable of weathering conflict and climate challenges

Even amid conflict, the Bank continues to explore ways to support Sudan’s national systems, bolster institutional resilience, and unlock long-term opportunities for recovery and future reconstruction planning.

Looking Ahead: Collaboration for Stability and Growth

The presentation of credentials signals the start of a new chapter in Bank-Sudan cooperation. Under Mutuku’s leadership, the African Development Bank Group aims to:

Reinforce engagement with government ministries

Strengthen partnerships with international and regional development actors

Foster innovative approaches to economic stabilization

Prepare groundwork for post-conflict reconstruction and sustainable development

This renewed commitment highlights a clear message: Sudan’s challenges are substantial, but with strong partnerships and continued support, the path to stability and inclusive growth remains achievable.