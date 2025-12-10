Strengthening Ties: India and Italy's Strategic Partnership
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani discussed connectivity and maritime security with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks focused on the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, counter-terrorism efforts, and deepening ties in various sectors.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met with India's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bolster ties between the two nations. The discussions centered on strengthening collaboration in manufacturing, technology and maritime security.
In addition to meeting with Modi, Tajani held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, with a focus on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and other connectivity ventures.
Both sides emphasized the importance of merging India's manufacturing capabilities with Italian technology, highlighting their commitment to the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-2029 and shared initiatives in countering terrorism financing.
