Punjab Investment Tour: Promises Without Proof?

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has raised concerns over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's recent visits to Japan and South Korea. Allegations are surfacing that despite promotional claims of investment breakthroughs, significant questions regarding these declarations remain unanswered, raising skepticism among Punjabis.

Bajwa criticized the state government for 'celebrating MoUs and photo-op meetings' without providing substantial evidence of these agreements leading to actual economic benefits such as factories, job creation, or tangible development. He referenced previous foreign tours that similarly yielded more 'hype than results' unless transparency is improved.

He further expressed the need for clarity on timelines and job prospects associated with these investments, along with the inclusion of environmental and social impact assessments. Bajwa stressed the importance of verified metrics and execution plans, cautioning against over-promising industrial growth and ignoring broader regional impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)