Breaking Barriers: US Trade Strategies Unveiled

The United States is mapping out strategies to recapture approximately $200 billion in revenue should the Supreme Court invalidate tariffs rooted in a 1977 law, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Greer highlighted the necessity for Congress to establish long-term trade rules. Although tight-lipped about the Trump administration's contingency measures, Greer indicated the U.S. could leverage other laws to implement new tariffs.

Greer expressed the U.S.'s desire for a positive relationship with China but avoided commenting on national security concerns. He also criticized the EU's stance on American technology firms.

