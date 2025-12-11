Breaking Barriers: US Trade Strategies Unveiled
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer outlines alternative revenue strategies if the Supreme Court invalidates tariffs under the 1977 law. He emphasizes future legislation on trade rules and highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturing and relations with China and the EU. Discussions on digital technology regulation are ongoing.
The United States is mapping out strategies to recapture approximately $200 billion in revenue should the Supreme Court invalidate tariffs rooted in a 1977 law, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Greer highlighted the necessity for Congress to establish long-term trade rules. Although tight-lipped about the Trump administration's contingency measures, Greer indicated the U.S. could leverage other laws to implement new tariffs.
Greer expressed the U.S.'s desire for a positive relationship with China but avoided commenting on national security concerns. He also criticized the EU's stance on American technology firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
