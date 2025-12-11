New Horizons: India-New Zealand FTA Negotiations Progress
New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay is set to meet Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the final stages of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Initiated in March 2025, the negotiations aim to enhance trade, boost investments, and strengthen supply chain resilience.
The much-anticipated meeting between New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay and India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled for Friday. The agenda is centered on concluding discussions about the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
The India-New Zealand FTA, formally initiated in March 2025, has completed four negotiation rounds. The proposed agreement seeks to bolster trade flows, enhance investment linkages, and create a sustainable business framework. With a notable increase in bilateral merchandise trade between the countries, the FTA is poised to further drive economic growth.
New Zealand's tariffs average at a low 2.3 percent, making it an attractive market. India's exports to New Zealand currently include key sectors such as textiles, medical supplies, and machinery, while imports focus on agricultural products and minerals. This trade dialogue signifies a critical step in enhancing both nations' economic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
