Brookfield's USD 1 Billion Investment to Transform Maharashtra with Largest Global Capability Centre
Brookfield is investing over USD 1 billion in Maharashtra to develop a Global Capability Centre, the largest in Asia, creating 45,000 jobs. Chief Minister Fadnavis announced this major investment will support the state's GCC policy. The facility will open in Powai, enhancing Mumbai and Pune regions.
Brookfield is poised to make a transformative leap in Maharashtra with a staggering investment exceeding USD 1 billion, aimed at establishing a landmark Global Capability Centre (GCC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday. This initiative is projected to generate over 45,000 jobs, with 15,000 jobs directly stemming from the facility.
Fadnavis shared insights from discussions with Brookfield executives, highlighting plans for a 2 million square foot facility in Powai, anticipated to stand as the largest of its kind in Asia. This move aligns with the state's GCC policy launched earlier to create substantial employment and economic growth, particularly focusing on Mumbai and Pune.
The formal agreement between the Maharashtra government and Brookfield will be finalized soon. In line with strategic expansion, Brookfield aims to significantly escalate its assets under management in India, currently USD 30 billion, to USD 100 billion within five years, spanning infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and private equity sectors.
