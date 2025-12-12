Tragedy in Arunachal: Survivor Fights for Life Amidst Loss of 18

A devastating road accident in Arunachal Pradesh claimed the lives of 18 people when their truck plunged into a deep gorge. The incident, which occurred on December 8 along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district, has left the sole survivor, Budheswar Deep, in critical condition.

Deep, who has sustained severe head, chest, and internal injuries, is undergoing intensive treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other officials have visited Deep, ensuring he receives the best possible care while coordinating rescue operations.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the Gelapukhuri Tea Estate from where many of the victims hailed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families, as rescue teams continue their efforts to recover the bodies from the accident site.

(With inputs from agencies.)