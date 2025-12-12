Left Menu

Tragedy in Arunachal: Survivor Fights for Life Amidst Loss of 18

In a tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh, 18 people were killed after a truck carrying laborers fell into a gorge. The lone survivor, Budheswar Deep, is in critical condition at a hospital in Dibrugarh. Authorities and families rush to the scene as rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:28 IST
Tragedy in Arunachal: Survivor Fights for Life Amidst Loss of 18
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident in Arunachal Pradesh claimed the lives of 18 people when their truck plunged into a deep gorge. The incident, which occurred on December 8 along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district, has left the sole survivor, Budheswar Deep, in critical condition.

Deep, who has sustained severe head, chest, and internal injuries, is undergoing intensive treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other officials have visited Deep, ensuring he receives the best possible care while coordinating rescue operations.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the Gelapukhuri Tea Estate from where many of the victims hailed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families, as rescue teams continue their efforts to recover the bodies from the accident site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025