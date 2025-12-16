Indore Court Convicts Ten in Vyapam Scam Recruitment Fraud
A CBI court in Indore sentenced 10 individuals to five years in prison for fraud in the 2008 Patwari recruitment exam linked to the Vyapam scam. The convicted, fined Rs 3,000 each, were found guilty of using forged documents. The Vyapam scam involved wide-reaching fraudulent practices in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a special CBI court in Indore has sentenced ten individuals to five years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in the Patwari recruitment exam irregularities, a case connected to the infamous Vyapam scam, as confirmed by the investigative agency.
Alongside the prison sentence, each of the accused has been fined Rs 3,000. The court found the accused -- Rameshwar, Rakesh, Devendra, Chetan, Balram, Harpal, Gopal, Jitendra, Dinesh, and Digvijay Singh Solanki -- guilty of fraudulent impersonation during the 2008 Patwari recruitment exam.
The Vyapam scam, unearthed in 2013, showed the involvement of gangsters, officials, and political leaders in the unlawful selection of candidates for government services and professional courses. Following a 2015 Supreme Court directive, the probe was transferred to the CBI from the Madhya Pradesh Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Blood Transfusion Scare: HIV Cases in Thalassemia Patients Under Probe
Madhya Pradesh Government Scraps Controversial Land Pooling Scheme Amid Farmer Protests
Indore CBI court sentences 10 people to five years of rigorous imprisonment in Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam recruitment scam.
Fraudulent Land Deal Unravels: Major Arrests in Pimpri Chinchwad
HIV Scare: Thalassemia Patients Infected in Madhya Pradesh