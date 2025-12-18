Lula Stands Firm: Vetoes Bolsonaro Sentence Cut, Seeks US-Venezuela Peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declared his intention to veto a bill passed by Congress aimed at reducing former President Jair Bolsonaro's 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup. Lula, speaking at a press conference, highlighted his presidential prerogative to reject the bill despite Congressional approval. Lula stated, "I have the right to veto it, and then they have the right to overturn my veto or not."

In an effort to ease geopolitical tensions, Lula offered to mediate discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, amid rising U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. Lula aims to avert escalating conflicts and achieve a diplomatic resolution between the United States and Venezuela before year-end. This initiative follows Trump's recent directive to impose a "blockade" on sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

Continuing on international trade, Lula held talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expressing the need for patience in securing domestic support for the EU-Mercosur trade deal. While the agreement faces opposition from France and Italy, Lula reiterated that the Europeans stand to lose nothing by upholding the safeguards already agreed upon. Lula plans to communicate Meloni's stance to Mercosur's leadership as discussions persist.

