Tragic Collision: Two Killed as Truck Crashes into Tea Shop Amid Dense Fog

A fatal accident seized Lambhua on Thursday as two individuals were killed and three more injured when a truck collided with a local tea shop amid thick fog, officials confirmed.

The incident unfolded in Kurmiyane Rampur village. A truck moving swiftly from Diyara to Lambhua lost control due to severely reduced visibility and plunged into a tea stall, subsequently hitting a tree. The deceased included Rohit, son of the tea shop owner, and the truck driver Ankit Pal, whose body was extracted using a gas cutter.

Rohit's mother, Rajkumari, and two other patrons encountered significant injuries. The local police, led by Station House Officer Sandeep Rai, are overseeing the investigation, while the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)