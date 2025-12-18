Left Menu

Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Transform Rural Employment with VB-G RAM G Initiative

The Lok Sabha has passed the G RAM G Bill, replacing MGNREGA with a new initiative for rural jobs, amid opposition protests. Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the past governance of Congress, highlighting corruption in MGNREGA and emphasizing the new bill's focus on infrastructure and sustainable development.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Transform Rural Employment with VB-G RAM G Initiative
  Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha, amidst heated opposition protests, passed the G RAM G Bill, marking a significant overhaul of the MGNREGA scheme. The new initiative promises 125 days of rural employment annually, focusing on sustainable development and infrastructure growth.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an extensive debate, criticized the Congress for corruption under MGNREGA and discussed the new bill's emphasis on effective fund utilization for permanent asset creation. He highlighted how the bill aims to improve water security and rural infrastructure, aligning with the Modi government's development goals.

Despite calls for more scrutiny, the bill was passed by a voice vote, with the opposition accusing the government of erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Chouhan countered that the bill aligns with Gandhi's principles and asserted the government's commitment to rural development with initiatives like PM Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

