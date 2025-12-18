Left Menu

Silver Surges: Record Highs Amidst a Stunning Yearly Climb

Silver prices reached a record high of Rs 2,07,600 per kilogram in the national capital following sustained buying by traders. The price hike marks a significant increase from Rs 90,500 at the start of the year, reflecting a growing trend driven by strong demand across various sectors and supply constraints.

In an impressive display of market momentum, silver prices have soared to a new lifetime peak of Rs 2,07,600 per kilogram in the national capital, propelled by consistent buying activity from traders. This rise sets a new benchmark in the trading of the white metal.

The recent increment highlights a dramatic climb from Rs 90,500 per kilogram recorded at the beginning of 2025, culminating in a staggering 129.4% increase. The surge is attributed to heightened industrial and retail demand, particularly in the burgeoning sectors of solar energy and electric vehicles.

Notably, the silver rally is underpinned by tight inventories, marking the fifth consecutive year of supply deficits. Experts forecast that this trend will continue into 2026, maintaining elevated prices. Meanwhile, global economic conditions, including potential US rate cuts and geopolitical uncertainties, further bolster silver's appeal as a safe investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

