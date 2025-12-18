Left Menu

PM Modi's Statesmanship Celebrated with Oman's Highest Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Oman's highest civilian honour, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed as an endorsement of Modi's global leadership. Shah emphasized that this, along with the India-Oman CEPA, underscores Modi's diplomatic success. Their partnership strengthens in trade, investment, energy, defence, and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Oman's highest civilian honour during his visit to the country, a recognition hailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a testament to Modi's global leadership stature and skilled diplomacy.

Oman's prestigious 'First Class of the Order of Oman' was conferred upon Modi, marking a symbolic recognition of his statesmanship. This accolade is the latest in a series of international awards bestowed upon the Indian leader, acknowledging his influential role on the world stage.

During Modi's tour, the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was highlighted as a pivotal achievement, delivering zero-duty access on the majority of Oman's tariff lines. This economic milestone is seen as a victory for Indian farmers, artisans, and industries, reinforcing mutually beneficial ties in multiple sectors.

