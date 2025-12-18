PM Modi's Statesmanship Celebrated with Oman's Highest Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Oman's highest civilian honour during his visit to the country, a recognition hailed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a testament to Modi's global leadership stature and skilled diplomacy.

Oman's prestigious 'First Class of the Order of Oman' was conferred upon Modi, marking a symbolic recognition of his statesmanship. This accolade is the latest in a series of international awards bestowed upon the Indian leader, acknowledging his influential role on the world stage.

During Modi's tour, the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was highlighted as a pivotal achievement, delivering zero-duty access on the majority of Oman's tariff lines. This economic milestone is seen as a victory for Indian farmers, artisans, and industries, reinforcing mutually beneficial ties in multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)