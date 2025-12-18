Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Tragedy as Student Bus Catches Fire in Tamil Nadu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus carrying students from Madurai Agricultural University caught fire on Thursday near St. Jude Chowk on the Shimla Bypass road. Quick actions by traffic police and bystanders ensured the safe evacuation of all students, thus averting a major disaster.

The terrifying incident disrupted travel as the students were being transported from Haridwar to the Forest Research Institute. Swift response teams reached the site promptly and managed to bring the flames under control.

While no injuries were reported, the students' belongings were reduced to ashes. Initial suspicions point towards a short circuit as the cause, though a detailed investigation is still pending to establish the exact trigger of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

