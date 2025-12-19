Left Menu

'No PUC, No Fuel': Delhi's Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles

The Delhi Transport Department initiated a 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive, denying fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates. Over 2,800 vehicles were identified on the first day. The city's air quality remains poor, prompting stricter enforcement to reduce vehicular emissions for public health improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:49 IST
'No PUC, No Fuel': Delhi's Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to curb air pollution, the Delhi Transport Department has launched a 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive, withholding fuel from nearly 2,800 vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control certificates on its inaugural day, according to official reports.

The department, in collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police, has deployed 210 enforcement teams at key fuel stations across the capital, ensuring strict adherence to emission standards. On the opening day, a robust action plan resulted in the issuance of 3,746 challans to violators of the pollution control mandate.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with Friday's figures in the 'very poor' category, necessitating urgent measures to mitigate pollution effects and safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

