Railway Ministry Announces Ticket Fare Hike for Long-Distance Travel

The Railway Ministry has declared an increase in train fares, affecting long-distance journeys beyond 215 km starting December 26, 2025. This fare revision is projected to generate additional revenue of 600 crore by March 2026. The hike does not affect suburban monthly season tickets or short-distance ordinary class travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Railway Ministry has announced a fare increase for long-distance train travel, set to take effect on December 26, 2025. For journeys over 215 km, ordinary class tickets will cost an additional 1 paise per km, while non-AC classes of mail/express and all AC train categories will see a 2 paise per km hike.

Officials emphasize that this adjustment will not impact the monthly season tickets for suburban trains or travel under 215 km in ordinary class on other trains. This move is expected to bring in an estimated 600 crores to the national railway's coffers by the end of March 2026.

Previously, a fare hike in July 2025 has contributed an additional 700 crore to the Railway Ministry, showcasing the ministry's ongoing efforts to balance financial sustainability with public service.

