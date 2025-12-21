Meditation: India's Ancient Practice Celebrated Globally

At the World Meditation Day event in Telangana, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the universal appeal of meditation, describing it as a practice that transcends cultural and geographical barriers to foster inner peace and mental clarity.

Radhakrishnan highlighted India's deep-rooted meditation heritage, which is not only a discipline but also a vital component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an emotionally and spiritually uplifted Bharat by 2047. He praised meditation's role in achieving mental and emotional balance, aligning with the country's global spiritual leadership.

Reflecting on India's contribution to designating December 21 as World Meditation Day by the United Nations, Radhakrishnan urged citizens to incorporate meditation into daily life for sustainable living. Kanha Shanti Vanam was also commended for its eco-friendly practices, underscoring its commitment to holistic well-being.

