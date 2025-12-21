Left Menu

Meditation: India's Ancient Practice Celebrated Globally

Meditation, a universal and age-old practice, was celebrated at World Meditation Day in Telangana. It is recognized for promoting mental and emotional well-being. India's spiritual heritage was highlighted by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, emphasizing meditation’s global reach and its role in India's vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:02 IST
Meditation: India's Ancient Practice Celebrated Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Meditation Day event in Telangana, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the universal appeal of meditation, describing it as a practice that transcends cultural and geographical barriers to foster inner peace and mental clarity.

Radhakrishnan highlighted India's deep-rooted meditation heritage, which is not only a discipline but also a vital component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an emotionally and spiritually uplifted Bharat by 2047. He praised meditation's role in achieving mental and emotional balance, aligning with the country's global spiritual leadership.

Reflecting on India's contribution to designating December 21 as World Meditation Day by the United Nations, Radhakrishnan urged citizens to incorporate meditation into daily life for sustainable living. Kanha Shanti Vanam was also commended for its eco-friendly practices, underscoring its commitment to holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025