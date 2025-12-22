Mahayuti's Resounding Victory in Maharashtra Local Elections

In a decisive show of support, the ruling Mahayuti alliance clinched a substantial victory in Maharashtra's local body elections. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale hailed the results as a 'great success,' highlighting the coalition's significant inroads across municipal polls.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC noted the results as public endorsement of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership. She emphasized a shift from traditional politics, attributing the victories to developmental agendas over name-based influence.

BJP leaders, including Girish Mahajan and Kirit Somaiya, reported notable gains in municipal seats. Om Prakash Khursaday and Sachin Satav, grassroots winners in local districts, echoed sentiments of development-focused politics. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the Mahayuti's broadened reach and thanked citizens for their decisive mandate.

