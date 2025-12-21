Left Menu

A Knowledge Civilisation: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the importance of knowledge at the inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025. The festival serves as a confluence of literature and science, exploring AI's impact on storytelling and promoting curiosity. It aims to revive Nalanda as a modern hub of ideas.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the enduring legacy of India's knowledge culture as he opened the inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025.

Speaking from Nalanda University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extolled the festival's blend of literature and science, hailing it as a platform for innovative ideas.

The event, running until December 25, also aims to revitalize Nalanda as a contemporary epicenter of intellectual progress, inspired by the efforts of leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar.

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

