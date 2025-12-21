A Knowledge Civilisation: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan highlighted the importance of knowledge at the inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025. The festival serves as a confluence of literature and science, exploring AI's impact on storytelling and promoting curiosity. It aims to revive Nalanda as a modern hub of ideas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the enduring legacy of India's knowledge culture as he opened the inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025.
Speaking from Nalanda University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extolled the festival's blend of literature and science, hailing it as a platform for innovative ideas.
The event, running until December 25, also aims to revitalize Nalanda as a contemporary epicenter of intellectual progress, inspired by the efforts of leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar.
ALSO READ
Bhaichung Bhutia Criticizes VIP Disruptions at Messi Event in Kolkata
U.S.-Russia Peace Talks Stalled Amid European, Ukrainian Concerns
India's Exports to US Rebound Amidst Supply-Chain Adjustments
Kerala Government Stands Firm Against Restrictive School Practices
Fatal Collision on Lucknow-Delhi Highway Claims Life Amid Dense Fog