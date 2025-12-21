A Knowledge Civilisation: Nalanda Literature Festival 2025

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the enduring legacy of India's knowledge culture as he opened the inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025.

Speaking from Nalanda University, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan extolled the festival's blend of literature and science, hailing it as a platform for innovative ideas.

The event, running until December 25, also aims to revitalize Nalanda as a contemporary epicenter of intellectual progress, inspired by the efforts of leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar.