Controversy Erupts Over Punjab Local Elections

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Congress, has leveled serious allegations against the ruling AAP in Punjab, accusing them of misuse of power to sway the recent Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Warring asserts that although the AAP claims to have triumphed in 220 out of 347 Zila Parishad seats, only 136 of these victories stemmed from actual electoral processes, which he further alleges were also compromised.

The controversy extends to Panchayat Samiti seats, where it is claimed that AAP's alleged abuses and manipulation secured their claimed wins. The competing political narratives highlight the contentious atmosphere in Punjab's rural electoral landscape.

