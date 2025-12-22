Illicit Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder: Woman and Lover Arrested
A chilling murder case unfolds as a woman and her lover are arrested for killing her husband and dismembering his body. The incident, motivated by an illicit affair, involved the use of a wood grinder to hide the crime. The suspects confessed, strengthening the ongoing investigation.
A woman and her lover have been apprehended for the brutal murder of her husband, using a wood grinder to dismember the body, a senior officer announced on Monday.
Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi confirmed the arrest of Ruby and Gaurav on December 20, following a missing person report filed by Ruby on November 18 concerning her husband, Rahul.
Police recovered a dismembered body on December 15, leading to a probe that spotlighted Ruby and her lover. Under interrogation, Ruby confessed to the crime, revealing that the murder was prompted when her husband discovered their affair. The investigation continues, and a case has been registered.
