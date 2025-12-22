Left Menu

Illicit Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder: Woman and Lover Arrested

A chilling murder case unfolds as a woman and her lover are arrested for killing her husband and dismembering his body. The incident, motivated by an illicit affair, involved the use of a wood grinder to hide the crime. The suspects confessed, strengthening the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:04 IST
Illicit Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder: Woman and Lover Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her lover have been apprehended for the brutal murder of her husband, using a wood grinder to dismember the body, a senior officer announced on Monday.

Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi confirmed the arrest of Ruby and Gaurav on December 20, following a missing person report filed by Ruby on November 18 concerning her husband, Rahul.

Police recovered a dismembered body on December 15, leading to a probe that spotlighted Ruby and her lover. Under interrogation, Ruby confessed to the crime, revealing that the murder was prompted when her husband discovered their affair. The investigation continues, and a case has been registered.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025