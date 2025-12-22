Illicit Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder: Woman and Lover Arrested

A woman and her lover have been apprehended for the brutal murder of her husband, using a wood grinder to dismember the body, a senior officer announced on Monday.

Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi confirmed the arrest of Ruby and Gaurav on December 20, following a missing person report filed by Ruby on November 18 concerning her husband, Rahul.

Police recovered a dismembered body on December 15, leading to a probe that spotlighted Ruby and her lover. Under interrogation, Ruby confessed to the crime, revealing that the murder was prompted when her husband discovered their affair. The investigation continues, and a case has been registered.