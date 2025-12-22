Left Menu

Mystery in Yamuna Khadar: Unidentified Woman's Body Found

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar, leading to a murder investigation. Police suspect foul play, and efforts are underway to determine her identity and the circumstances of her death. The possibility of sexual assault is also being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:03 IST
Mystery in Yamuna Khadar: Unidentified Woman's Body Found
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in the Yamuna Khadar area of northeast Delhi. Found on Monday, the police are treating the case as a murder after initial indications of foul play.

Authorities received a tip-off about an unconscious woman lying in the area, leading to the uncovering of the deceased, estimated to be around 20 years old. Forensic experts have been involved to gather critical evidence from the scene.

Police are actively working to identify the woman and are considering numerous possibilities, including sexual assault. Local surveillance and missing persons databases are being closely scrutinized as investigators piece together clues in this complex case.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025