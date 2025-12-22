Mystery in Yamuna Khadar: Unidentified Woman's Body Found

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in the Yamuna Khadar area of northeast Delhi. Found on Monday, the police are treating the case as a murder after initial indications of foul play.

Authorities received a tip-off about an unconscious woman lying in the area, leading to the uncovering of the deceased, estimated to be around 20 years old. Forensic experts have been involved to gather critical evidence from the scene.

Police are actively working to identify the woman and are considering numerous possibilities, including sexual assault. Local surveillance and missing persons databases are being closely scrutinized as investigators piece together clues in this complex case.