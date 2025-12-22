Call to Cap Festive Air Fares in Kerala
Congress leader K C Venugopal urges the Central government to cap air ticket prices to Kerala during the festive season. With significant expatriate populations and skyrocketing fares, air travel becomes unaffordable for many, affecting family reunions and economic activities. Immediate intervention by authorities is sought.
- Country:
- India
K C Venugopal, Congress leader, has called for government intervention to curb soaring air ticket prices to Kerala during the Christmas and New Year period.
In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Venugopal highlighted the challenges faced due to exorbitant airfares impacting expatriates and domestic travelers. The surge is particularly burdensome on middle-class families, hampering reunions and economic activities reliant on affordable travel.
Venugopal emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, urging authorities to enforce a price cap and ensure airlines adhere to fair pricing practices. This move aims to prevent exploitation during peak travel times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
