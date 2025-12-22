Call to Cap Festive Air Fares in Kerala

K C Venugopal, Congress leader, has called for government intervention to curb soaring air ticket prices to Kerala during the Christmas and New Year period.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Venugopal highlighted the challenges faced due to exorbitant airfares impacting expatriates and domestic travelers. The surge is particularly burdensome on middle-class families, hampering reunions and economic activities reliant on affordable travel.

Venugopal emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, urging authorities to enforce a price cap and ensure airlines adhere to fair pricing practices. This move aims to prevent exploitation during peak travel times.

(With inputs from agencies.)