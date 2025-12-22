Christmas Carole Group Attacked in Pudussery

A man identified as Ashwin Raj was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Christmas carole group in Pudussery, police reported on Monday.

The incident happened as the group, featuring children, was performing around local homes on Sunday night.

The accused, who already has charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, faced multiple sections of the BNS, including provocation with intent to riot, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempted culpable homicide. The event unfolded in a region noted for the strong presence of the RSS.

