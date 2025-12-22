Left Menu

Christmas Carole Group Attacked in Pudussery

Ashwin Raj was arrested in Pudussery for allegedly attacking a Christmas carole group. The group, including children, was visiting homes when he destroyed their band's equipment. Known for anti-social activities, Raj faces charges under several BNS sections. The incident occurred in an area with a strong RSS presence.

Updated: 22-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:43 IST
A man identified as Ashwin Raj was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Christmas carole group in Pudussery, police reported on Monday.

The incident happened as the group, featuring children, was performing around local homes on Sunday night.

The accused, who already has charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, faced multiple sections of the BNS, including provocation with intent to riot, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempted culpable homicide. The event unfolded in a region noted for the strong presence of the RSS.

