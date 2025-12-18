Left Menu

Urgent Call to Action: Revamping Waste Management in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management has mandated civic bodies in the National Capital Region to enhance waste management urgently. Open waste burning and remediation delays in Delhi and NCR states were highlighted. Compliance deadlines, processing targets, and rigorous monitoring have been set to mitigate air pollution.

Updated: 18-12-2025 20:51 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a stern directive to civic bodies and state agencies across the National Capital Region (NCR) to urgently bolster municipal solid waste management.

This action follows a comprehensive review of waste management systems, revealing persistent issues such as open burning and delays in clearing legacy dumps.

With waste management directly impacting air pollution levels, the CAQM has pressed for immediate facility augmentations and set stringent compliance deadlines to address these environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

