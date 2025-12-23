Emerging Markets on the Rise: Investors Eye Fresh Opportunities

Emerging markets are capturing fresh investor attention, driven by mild inflation and supportive local policies which could make 2023 their strongest performing year since 2017. Singapore's stock index reached a new peak as core inflation remained lower than anticipated, supplementing investor confidence.

In China, signals from a housing policy conference indicated intentions to stabilize the beleaguered property market by 2026. Meanwhile, Polish markets remained stable, and Poland's economic momentum is expected to persist into 2026, supported by growth in industry and construction sectors.

The Thai baht strengthened against the dollar, presenting challenges for the central bank. Analysts predict a potential redirection of global investment flows toward emerging markets, contingent on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate strategy and absence of unexpected economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)