Turmoil in Tunisia: Labour Union Leader's Exit Amidst Rising Dissent

Nourredine Taboubi, the head of Tunisia's prominent labour union UGTT, has resigned a month before a scheduled nationwide strike, union sources reported on Tuesday. His departure comes at a contentious time, with President Kais Saied intensifying a crackdown on dissent across the country.

The UGTT, which commands over a million members and has been a pivotal force in Tunisia's democratic transition after 2011, has severely criticized Saied's shift towards authoritarianism. The union has announced a nationwide strike on January 21 to protest Saied's increasing power grip and demand wage negotiations.

Amid growing arrests of opposition figures and critics, President Saied's administration faces heavy scrutiny. Saied claims his measures are aimed at curbing corruption and mismanagement, but critics label these moves as a coup. High inflation and low public service quality have further intensified the public's dissatisfaction, leading to more protests on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)