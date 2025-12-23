Left Menu

Calm Returns to Suez Canal Amid Easing Tensions in Gaza

Two CMA CGM vessels have traversed the Suez Canal, signaling potential relief from disruptions caused by the Gaza conflict. With reduced hostility from Yemen's Houthi militants, companies reevaluate this critical trade route. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority highlights the canal's significance as a foreign currency source.

In a sign of easing tensions, two vessels from CMA CGM, the third largest container shipping company globally, have successfully navigated the Suez Canal, according to an announcement by the canal's authority on Tuesday. This development suggests disruptions stemming from the Gaza conflict might be subsiding.

The Suez Canal, a crucial maritime passage linking Asia and Europe, has been avoided by many shipping companies since November 2023. This was due to attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza. Prior to Tuesday's statement, CMA CGM had only made limited canal passages when security conditions permitted.

While CMA CGM has not officially commented, the decision follows a fragile ceasefire in Gaza that began on October 10. No subsequent Houthi attacks have been reported, prompting companies to reconsider the Suez Canal as a viable route. Egypt relies heavily on the canal as a critical foreign currency stream. Notably, the CMA CGM Jacques Saade recently crossed the canal from Morocco to Malaysia, and the CMA CGM Adonis from the south. Meanwhile, Maersk has also made cautious steps towards restoring navigation through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

