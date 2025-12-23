Yen Surge Signals Potential Tokyo Intervention

In a striking turn of events, the yen witnessed a notable surge against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday following explicit hints from Japanese authorities about potential market intervention. This development comes amidst a broad weakening of the dollar, posing a deterrent to yen bears despite its persistent recent lows.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated Japan's readiness to address extreme currency exchanges, marking Tokyo's firm stance against further depreciation. Despite recent gains, the yen's future is clouded by caution, as attributed to the Bank of Japan's slower rate increase trajectory discussed last week.

Amid fiscal strategizing and a potential intervention during the festive low-liquidity period, market forces eagerly anticipate the delayed U.S. GDP figures. Analysts predict steady yen movement around current levels barring significant dollar rebounds, as the global economic landscape remains relatively volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)