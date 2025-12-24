Left Menu

Air India and IndiGo Boost India-Europe Connectivity

Air India and IndiGo are enhancing connectivity between India and Europe. Air India resumes flights to Rome, and IndiGo launches services to London Heathrow from Delhi. These developments aim to meet growing travel demand and strengthen cultural and economic ties between India and Italy.

Updated: 24-12-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:31 IST
In a significant move to enhance connectivity, Air India and IndiGo are set to expand their flight services between India and Europe. Air India has announced the resumption of its flights to Rome from March 25, 2026, marking a strategic return to the Italian capital after a six-year hiatus.

IndiGo will introduce new direct flights from Delhi to London Heathrow starting February 2, operating five times weekly. Both airlines' expansions are expected to meet the growing demand for international travel, driven by commerce, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

According to Air India's Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, the Rome route is an essential addition to their expanding European network, emphasizing India's cultural and economic ties with Italy. IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, highlighted the airline's commitment to making international travel more accessible and seamless.

