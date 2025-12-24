Tragedy on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Women Killed as Truck Overturns

In a tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, two women lost their lives when a container truck overturned, crushing the back of the cab they were traveling in.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning in Kota district as the family was returning from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. Fortunately, three other occupants, including the taxi driver, escaped unharmed.

The truck driver fled the scene, but authorities have detained the cleaner for questioning. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations, with charges pending against the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)