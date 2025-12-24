Left Menu

Tragedy on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Women Killed as Truck Overturns

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway claimed the lives of two women when a container truck overturned, crushing their cab's rear. Three family members survived unharmed. While the truck driver fled, the cleaner was detained. Investigations continue as police explore legal actions.

Updated: 24-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:12 IST

In a tragic accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, two women lost their lives when a container truck overturned, crushing the back of the cab they were traveling in.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning in Kota district as the family was returning from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. Fortunately, three other occupants, including the taxi driver, escaped unharmed.

The truck driver fled the scene, but authorities have detained the cleaner for questioning. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations, with charges pending against the driver.

