Tragic Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives in Tamil Nadu

A fatal bus accident in Tamil Nadu left nine people dead after a government bus veered into oncoming traffic due to a tyre burst, according to local police.

The collision involved the bus and two other vehicles, killing seven occupants of the private vehicles. The incident occurred on the national highway near Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound shock, extending condolences to grieving families and announcing financial aid to victims from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)