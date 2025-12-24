Tragic Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives in Tamil Nadu
A government bus accident in Tamil Nadu resulted in nine deaths after a tyre burst led the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic. The Chief Minister announced relief funds for victims' families and injured individuals as investigations continue into this tragic incident.
A fatal bus accident in Tamil Nadu left nine people dead after a government bus veered into oncoming traffic due to a tyre burst, according to local police.
The collision involved the bus and two other vehicles, killing seven occupants of the private vehicles. The incident occurred on the national highway near Chennai.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound shock, extending condolences to grieving families and announcing financial aid to victims from the CM's Public Relief Fund.
