Chhattisgarh 2025: Political Shifts, Maoist Takedown, and Scandal Revelations

Chhattisgarh in 2025 emerged as a hotspot of political maneuvers, stout resistance against Maoists, and an array of scandalous revelations. Once a Maoist fortress, the state saw the gradual disappearance of the CPI (Maoist) influence, with many of its leaders dead or detained, marking a new era of security operations and political advantage for the ruling BJP.

The BJP showcased its dominance by claiming major electoral victories across urban local bodies, marking a significant shift in Chhattisgarh's political landscape. However, the year was also marked by social unrest, highlighted by the murder of a journalist and the controversial arrest of nuns, reflecting underlying tensions in an evolving political atmosphere.

Economically, the year was defined by scandals, notably in the liquor and recruitment sectors, leading to high-profile arrests that tied back to the previous Congress regime. The state's rapid transformation was also marked by developments like the foundation of a semiconductor unit and boosted international investment, hinting at Chhattisgarh's evolving aspirations.

