Chhattisgarh 2025: Political Shifts, Maoist Takedown, and Scandal Revelations

In 2025, Chhattisgarh witnessed significant political changes, decisive actions against Maoists, and unraveling scandals. The BJP solidified its control, while security forces made substantial progress against left-wing extremism. At the same time, high-profile arrests in corruption cases and social upheavals reflected the region's complex socio-political dynamics throughout the year.

  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh in 2025 emerged as a hotspot of political maneuvers, stout resistance against Maoists, and an array of scandalous revelations. Once a Maoist fortress, the state saw the gradual disappearance of the CPI (Maoist) influence, with many of its leaders dead or detained, marking a new era of security operations and political advantage for the ruling BJP.

The BJP showcased its dominance by claiming major electoral victories across urban local bodies, marking a significant shift in Chhattisgarh's political landscape. However, the year was also marked by social unrest, highlighted by the murder of a journalist and the controversial arrest of nuns, reflecting underlying tensions in an evolving political atmosphere.

Economically, the year was defined by scandals, notably in the liquor and recruitment sectors, leading to high-profile arrests that tied back to the previous Congress regime. The state's rapid transformation was also marked by developments like the foundation of a semiconductor unit and boosted international investment, hinting at Chhattisgarh's evolving aspirations.

