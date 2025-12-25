Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Embraces Christmas with Unity and Joy

Christmas was celebrated with devotion across Tamil Nadu, with churches adorned in festive lights and holding midnight masses. Community events promoted peace and harmony, while markets reported brisk sales. Political leaders extended greetings, and security was heightened to ensure peaceful festivities.

Updated: 25-12-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu witnessed a heartfelt celebration of Christmas, marked by devotion and festive gaiety throughout the state. Churches illuminated with decorations hosted midnight masses, drawing large congregations, while community events spread messages of peace and harmony.

In Chennai, landmark churches such as Santhome Basilica overflowed with thousands of devotees. The Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore highlighted the importance of compassion and service during the midnight mass, calling for an end to global divisions.

The festivities extended beyond religious observances, with vibrant markets and community initiatives. Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders expressed Christmas greetings, fostering a spirit of unity and goodwill across Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

