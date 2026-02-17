UP Board Exams 2024: A Commitment to Fairness and Transparency

On Wednesday, more than 53 lakh students will take the UP Board examinations at over 8,000 test centers across the state, a significant undertaking that highlights the scale and importance of education in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP's Minister of State for Secondary Education (Independent Charge), Gulab Devi, launched a state-level control room in Lucknow to monitor the exams, emphasizing a commitment to transparency and integrity. The newly enacted Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, aims to eliminate malpractice by enforcing strict penalties on violators.

Enhanced security measures include sealed reserve question paper sets, identifiable answer sheets, and live monitoring with high-tech equipment at examination centers. Special provisions are in place for sensitive areas, with additional oversight provided. Toll-free helplines have been established for inquiries, as officials express hopes for fair and smooth exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)