Nepal and Scotland Face Off in Final T20 Clash with No Super Eight Stakes
In their final T20 World Cup match, Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, invites Scotland to bat first. Both teams are already out of Super Eight contention. Nepal made one change, bringing in Sundeep Jora for Karan KC, while Scotland remains unchanged despite joining the tournament unexpectedly.
- Country:
- India
Nepal's cricket team, under the leadership of captain Rohit Paudel, decided to field first against Scotland in their concluding T20 World Cup game on Tuesday. With both teams no longer in contention for the Super Eight stage, the match unfolds without direct stakes in the championship race.
In team changes, Nepal brought in Sundeep Jora to replace Karan KC, aiming to strengthen their lineup. Meanwhile, Scotland, who joined the tournament as a last-minute substitute for Bangladesh, sticks to their tried and tested lineup.
This match caps off both teams' journeys in this year's T20 World Cup as they vie for pride and experience rather than advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Century by Young Samra in T20 World Clash; New Zealand Cruises to Super Eights
New Zealand beat Canada by eight wickets to advance into Super Eights in T20 World Cup match in Chennai.
Nissanka's Heroic Century Powers Sri Lanka into T20 Super Eights
New Zealand Eyes Super Eight Berth Amidst Tactical Challenges
Azmatullah Omarzai Shines as Afghanistan Keeps Super Eight Hopes Alive