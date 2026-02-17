Nepal and Scotland Face Off in Final T20 Clash with No Super Eight Stakes

Nepal's cricket team, under the leadership of captain Rohit Paudel, decided to field first against Scotland in their concluding T20 World Cup game on Tuesday. With both teams no longer in contention for the Super Eight stage, the match unfolds without direct stakes in the championship race.

In team changes, Nepal brought in Sundeep Jora to replace Karan KC, aiming to strengthen their lineup. Meanwhile, Scotland, who joined the tournament as a last-minute substitute for Bangladesh, sticks to their tried and tested lineup.

This match caps off both teams' journeys in this year's T20 World Cup as they vie for pride and experience rather than advancement.

