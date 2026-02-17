Modi Stresses Global Unity Against AI Bias at AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns regarding biases inherent in Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, emphasizing the risks these pose to India's diverse cultural and linguistic landscape. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he called for international collaboration to address these biases.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Modi underscored the urgent need to manage AI's growing influence responsibly. He noted that AI systems often reflect biases related to gender and socio-economic background, particularly when trained on datasets predominantly in English or with Western perspectives. For India, this underscores the critical need for inclusive, region-specific AI solutions.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's proactive measures to tackle AI bias, such as fostering diverse datasets and promoting AI research centered on fairness. Modi's inauguration of the summit reinforces India's leadership in directing the global narrative on AI development, rooted in a framework of People, Planet, and Progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)