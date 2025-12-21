Tragic Accident at Virar: Motorman's Fatal Encounter with Express Train

A Western Railway motorman tragically lost his life after being struck by a long-distance train at Virar station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials reported Sunday.

Dilip Kumar Sahu was carrying out shunting duties at the Virar yard, approximately 60 kilometers from Mumbai, when the accident happened just after sunset. Sahu was moving a suburban train towards platform 4A when he was hit by the 12903 Down Amritsar Express around 8 p.m. The incident was promptly reported by the train's crew to the Virar station master, initiating standard post-accident protocols.

The late Sahu's last rites were conducted on Sunday afternoon. Western Railway has confirmed that Sahu's family will receive funeral assistance, ex-gratia, and other settlement benefits. A compassionate appointment opportunity will also be extended to an eligible family member.