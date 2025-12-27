Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Fast-Tracks Infrastructure & Cultural Initiatives

The Assam Cabinet authorized a Rs 115.11 crore loan for infrastructure and road projects, approved land settlements under Mission Basundhara, amended police and land regulations, and allocated land for cultural centers. This aims to enhance infrastructure, policing, housing, and promote cultural tourism in the region.

Updated: 27-12-2025 21:41 IST
Assam Cabinet Fast-Tracks Infrastructure & Cultural Initiatives
The Assam Cabinet has taken significant strides towards bolstering infrastructure and cultural promotions in the state. Announcing an approved Rs 115.11 crore loan from NABARD, Infrastructure developments are set to accelerate in various districts, said Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Moreover, amendments to the Assam Police Manual now facilitate both armed and unarmed branch personnel's promotion opportunities, ensuring a merit-based advancement in police ranks. Additionally, under Missions Basundhara 3.0 and 2.0, numerous proposals for secure land settlement were approved, benefiting indigenous, landless families, and boosting investment in housing.

In alignment with the National Incentive Framework, the state also ratified amendments to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886. Coupled with promoting cultural tourism, the cabinet has granted land for a new spiritual center and addressed staffing improvements in Assam Bhawan, enhancing both cultural and public services.

