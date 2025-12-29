India's Defense Boost: DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Procurement Deals

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has greenlit procurement proposals valued at approximately Rs 79,000 crore for India's armed forces. This decision, made on December 29, 2025, will see the introduction of advanced military systems across India's defense branches.

Among the procurements, Loiter Munition Systems, Low Level Light Weight Radars, and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction Systems will bolster the Indian Army's operational effectiveness. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is set to acquire Bollard Pull Tugs and High Frequency Software Defined Radios to boost maritime capabilities.

The Indian Air Force's acquisition includes Astra Mk-II Missiles and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits, enhancing aerial combat readiness. These developments underscore India's commitment to reinforcing its defense posture amid evolving security challenges.