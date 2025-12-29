Left Menu

India's Defense Boost: DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Procurement Deals

The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned procurement proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore for the Indian Armed Forces. The approvals include new systems for the Army, Navy, and Air Force to enhance precision strike capabilities, reconnaissance, and communication. This strategic move strengthens India's defense infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:54 IST
Pinaka Rocket Guided Missile system (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has greenlit procurement proposals valued at approximately Rs 79,000 crore for India's armed forces. This decision, made on December 29, 2025, will see the introduction of advanced military systems across India's defense branches.

Among the procurements, Loiter Munition Systems, Low Level Light Weight Radars, and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction Systems will bolster the Indian Army's operational effectiveness. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is set to acquire Bollard Pull Tugs and High Frequency Software Defined Radios to boost maritime capabilities.

The Indian Air Force's acquisition includes Astra Mk-II Missiles and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits, enhancing aerial combat readiness. These developments underscore India's commitment to reinforcing its defense posture amid evolving security challenges.

