West Bengal's Historic Mahakal Temple to Begin Construction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed plans for the construction of the state's largest Mahakal Temple, which is set to begin in January. Speaking at an event in New Town, the CM stated that funds have been coordinated and preparations are actively in progress.

Addressing attendees at the foundation ceremony of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex, Banerjee highlighted her administration's commitment to advancing significant religious projects. She confirmed inspecting the land earmarked for the temple and shared her confidence in meeting the planned timeline.

This development follows earlier announcements, which highlighted the state government's intention to drive religious tourism and infrastructure, further emphasizing the state's dedication to promoting spiritual heritage and cultural initiatives.