Tragic Fall Raises Questions in Delhi: Mystery Surrounds 16-Year-Old's Death

A tragic incident in Delhi has resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy named Kabin, who fell from a plastic shed at a restaurant in Gujranwala. The event has attracted scrutiny, with family members questioning the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

The police received an emergency call reporting the fall and rushed to the location, learning that Kabin, a Class 11 student, had already been transported to a hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead. Preliminary investigations suggest he fell when a plastic shed collapsed under his weight as he accessed the restricted area via a staircase.

Kabin's father, Rahul Kumar, voiced concerns about the official account, alleging potential foul play. He highlighted the absence of Kabin's friends immediately after the incident and raised doubts over how Kabin reached the shed, suspecting he could have been pushed. Kumar also referenced a prior quarrel involving his son and emphasized the personal loss as Kabin had anticipated upcoming family celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)