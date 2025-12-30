Telangana Sees Decline in Crime Amid Conviction Rate Rise in 2025
In 2025, Telangana recorded a 2.33% drop in total crime cases. DGP B Shivadhar Reddy highlighted reductions in murder, rape, and cybercrime. Despite a rise in road accidents and NDPS Act cases, the conviction rate increased by 3.09%. Over 500 Maoists surrendered, reflecting improved law enforcement.
In a positive turn for public safety, crime rates in Telangana declined by 2.33% in 2025, according to DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. He announced at a recent press conference that the state registered 2,28,695 cases, a decrease from 2,34,158 in 2024, demonstrating effective law enforcement measures.
The year saw significant reductions in violent crimes, including murders and rapes, while the property offences remained under control. Notably, the conviction rate in the state climbed by 3.09%, emphasizing improved legal processes. The DGP also noted over 500 CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered, marking a dent in extremist activities.
While cybercrime rates declined by 3%, outperforming national trends, road accidents saw a 5.68% rise albeit with fewer casualties. The state reported an increase in narcotics-related cases under the NDPS Act, suggesting a focus shift for law enforcement in the coming years.
