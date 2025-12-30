Left Menu

RSWM Sweeps 2025 Awards for Sustainable Textile Excellence

RSWM Limited, a leader in textile manufacturing, has received three prestigious awards in 2025 for its sustainability initiatives. Recognitions include the AR Choice Award, a Silver Medal at the India Green Manufacturing Challenge, and a Bronze Award at the FE Green Sarathi Awards, highlighting RSWM's commitment to sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:07 IST
RSWM Limited has emerged as a victorious player in the sustainable textile sector, clinching three major awards in 2025 for its impressive commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group demonstrated leadership across the textile manufacturing industry by embracing circularity and renewable energy in its operations.

The AR Choice Award for Sustainable Textile Manufacturer of the Year at SustainableNXT 2025 acknowledged RSWM's integrated sustainability strategies. The company further cemented its reputation with a Silver Medal at the India Green Manufacturing Challenge, rewarding its robust sustainability framework assessed by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM).

RSWM's accolade collection was bolstered with a Bronze Award in the Sustainable Fashion and Textiles category at the FE Green Sarathi Awards 2025. This recognition underscored its large-scale adoption of responsible production, enhancing operational efficiency and social responsibility across its extensive value chain.

