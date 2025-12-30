Left Menu

Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, reflects on their 5-0 series loss to India, acknowledging the need for improvement in power-hitting and batting ahead of the T20 World Cup. Despite the defeat, Athapaththu remains optimistic about the performance of young players and emphasizes playing freely and trusting their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:25 IST
Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India
Chamari Athapaththu. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a 5-0 defeat to India, Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, acknowledges that the team is not playing their best cricket. While highlighting areas requiring enhancement, particularly in power-hitting and batting, she remains confident about the promising performances of young players as the T20 World Cup approaches.

"We have to improve in a few areas. The youngsters displayed commendable cricket, which is a positive takeaway as we advance," said Athapaththu. She emphasized the importance of senior players stepping up their game, including herself, and lauded the coach's encouragement to trust their skills and play freely.

Despite the loss, the team remains motivated, focusing on transferring lessons learned to future matches. They fought commendably, falling short by 15 runs after India set a target of 176. Notable Indian performances came from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Arundhati Reddy, leading to their competitive score of 175/7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025