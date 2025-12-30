Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

Following a 5-0 defeat to India, Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, acknowledges that the team is not playing their best cricket. While highlighting areas requiring enhancement, particularly in power-hitting and batting, she remains confident about the promising performances of young players as the T20 World Cup approaches.

"We have to improve in a few areas. The youngsters displayed commendable cricket, which is a positive takeaway as we advance," said Athapaththu. She emphasized the importance of senior players stepping up their game, including herself, and lauded the coach's encouragement to trust their skills and play freely.

Despite the loss, the team remains motivated, focusing on transferring lessons learned to future matches. They fought commendably, falling short by 15 runs after India set a target of 176. Notable Indian performances came from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Arundhati Reddy, leading to their competitive score of 175/7.

(With inputs from agencies.)