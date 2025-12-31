Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Teen's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation

A 14-year-old girl, Tanuja Govind Chate, from Beed district, allegedly died by suicide at her home. The incident occurred while she was alone, and the reasons remain unknown, according to police. An investigation is underway following the completion of a 'panchnama' and post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:29 IST
Tragic Loss: Teen's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a 14-year-old girl named Tanuja Govind Chate was found dead in a suspected suicide case, police reported.

The teenager, a student of Class 9, reportedly took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on December 28 while alone at home in Tambwa village, Kaij tehsil.

Authorities have completed a 'panchnama' and sent the body for post-mortem to the sub-district hospital in Kaij. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to her tragic end.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025