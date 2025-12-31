Tragic Loss: Teen's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation
A 14-year-old girl, Tanuja Govind Chate, from Beed district, allegedly died by suicide at her home. The incident occurred while she was alone, and the reasons remain unknown, according to police. An investigation is underway following the completion of a 'panchnama' and post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a 14-year-old girl named Tanuja Govind Chate was found dead in a suspected suicide case, police reported.
The teenager, a student of Class 9, reportedly took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on December 28 while alone at home in Tambwa village, Kaij tehsil.
Authorities have completed a 'panchnama' and sent the body for post-mortem to the sub-district hospital in Kaij. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to her tragic end.
