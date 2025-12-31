Tragic Loss: Teen's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation

A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a 14-year-old girl named Tanuja Govind Chate was found dead in a suspected suicide case, police reported.

The teenager, a student of Class 9, reportedly took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on December 28 while alone at home in Tambwa village, Kaij tehsil.

Authorities have completed a 'panchnama' and sent the body for post-mortem to the sub-district hospital in Kaij. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to her tragic end.