Water Woes in Indore: Tragedy Strikes India's Cleanest City

A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea in the central Indian city of Indore has led to at least nine fatalities and over 200 hospitalisations. The crisis has been attributed to contaminated drinking water, as confirmed by local health authorities and a city lawmaker.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a lawmaker, reported the death toll, while Madhav Prasad Hasani, Indore's chief medical officer, verified the presence of bacteria in the city's water system in the Bhagirathpur area due to a leak. Over 200 individuals are undergoing medical treatment, and further investigations are ongoing.

In response, district officials have launched door-to-door screenings and are distributing chlorine tablets to purify the local water supply. One leak has been identified and repaired, and teams are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further casualties.