Water Woes in Indore: Tragedy Strikes India's Cleanest City

A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India, has resulted in at least nine deaths and over 200 hospitalisations due to contaminated drinking water. The contamination was linked to a pipeline leak. Officials are distributing chlorine tablets and conducting door-to-door screenings to contain the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea in the central Indian city of Indore has led to at least nine fatalities and over 200 hospitalisations. The crisis has been attributed to contaminated drinking water, as confirmed by local health authorities and a city lawmaker.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a lawmaker, reported the death toll, while Madhav Prasad Hasani, Indore's chief medical officer, verified the presence of bacteria in the city's water system in the Bhagirathpur area due to a leak. Over 200 individuals are undergoing medical treatment, and further investigations are ongoing.

In response, district officials have launched door-to-door screenings and are distributing chlorine tablets to purify the local water supply. One leak has been identified and repaired, and teams are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further casualties.

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

