Water Woes in Indore: Tragedy Strikes India's Cleanest City
A diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, India, has resulted in at least nine deaths and over 200 hospitalisations due to contaminated drinking water. The contamination was linked to a pipeline leak. Officials are distributing chlorine tablets and conducting door-to-door screenings to contain the situation.
A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea in the central Indian city of Indore has led to at least nine fatalities and over 200 hospitalisations. The crisis has been attributed to contaminated drinking water, as confirmed by local health authorities and a city lawmaker.
Kailash Vijayvargiya, a lawmaker, reported the death toll, while Madhav Prasad Hasani, Indore's chief medical officer, verified the presence of bacteria in the city's water system in the Bhagirathpur area due to a leak. Over 200 individuals are undergoing medical treatment, and further investigations are ongoing.
In response, district officials have launched door-to-door screenings and are distributing chlorine tablets to purify the local water supply. One leak has been identified and repaired, and teams are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further casualties.
ALSO READ
Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Reports of Fatalities and Water Contamination
Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Authorities Respond Amid Public Outcry
Madhya Pradesh Government Addresses Indore Water Contamination Crisis
Crisis in Cleanest City: Indore's Water Contamination Tragedy
Haryana Clamps Down on High-Dose Nimesulide to Safeguard Public Health