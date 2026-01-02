Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Saudi Plane Denied Entry to Aden

Diplomatic tensions flared as Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council, denied landing rights to a Saudi Arabian delegation in Aden.

According to Saudi Arabia's ambassador, Mohammed Al-Jaber, Zubaidi's directives forced the closure of Aden airport to incoming flights.

The halt affected Yemen's principal international airport serving areas outside Houthi control, significantly impacting travel and logistics.