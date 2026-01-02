Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Saudi Plane Denied Entry to Aden

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen reported that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, blocked a Saudi delegation's plane from landing in Aden. This move led to the closure of air traffic at Aden airport, a crucial hub for regions not under Houthi control.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Diplomatic tensions flared as Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council, denied landing rights to a Saudi Arabian delegation in Aden.

According to Saudi Arabia's ambassador, Mohammed Al-Jaber, Zubaidi's directives forced the closure of Aden airport to incoming flights.

The halt affected Yemen's principal international airport serving areas outside Houthi control, significantly impacting travel and logistics.

