Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Saudi Plane Denied Entry to Aden
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen reported that Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, blocked a Saudi delegation's plane from landing in Aden. This move led to the closure of air traffic at Aden airport, a crucial hub for regions not under Houthi control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Diplomatic tensions flared as Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council, denied landing rights to a Saudi Arabian delegation in Aden.
According to Saudi Arabia's ambassador, Mohammed Al-Jaber, Zubaidi's directives forced the closure of Aden airport to incoming flights.
The halt affected Yemen's principal international airport serving areas outside Houthi control, significantly impacting travel and logistics.