Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Drone Attack Allegations Surface

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims Ukraine attacked President Putin's northern residence with drones, escalating tensions and impacting peace negotiations. Ukraine denies the accusation. Moscow vows retaliatory strikes, labeling the incident 'state terrorism.' Discussions continue, but Russia's negotiating stance will be reassessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:34 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Drone Attack Allegations Surface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia. The alleged drone assault involved 91 long-range drones, all reportedly neutralized by Russian air defenses, with no injuries or damage.

Ukraine, however, dismissed Russia's claims as fabrications aimed at undermining ongoing peace talks, suggesting Moscow is laying the groundwork for retaliatory action against Ukrainian government buildings.

Russia has warned of inevitable retaliation, characterizing the alleged attack as 'state terrorism.' This incident unfolds amid discussions for a potential peace deal, with Moscow reconsidering its stance without halting negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

