In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia. The alleged drone assault involved 91 long-range drones, all reportedly neutralized by Russian air defenses, with no injuries or damage.

Ukraine, however, dismissed Russia's claims as fabrications aimed at undermining ongoing peace talks, suggesting Moscow is laying the groundwork for retaliatory action against Ukrainian government buildings.

Russia has warned of inevitable retaliation, characterizing the alleged attack as 'state terrorism.' This incident unfolds amid discussions for a potential peace deal, with Moscow reconsidering its stance without halting negotiations.

