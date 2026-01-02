Suzuki Motorcycle India's Sales Surge by 26% in December 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced a significant 26% increase in total sales for December 2025, reaching 1,22,366 units. This marks a noteworthy rise compared to the 96,804 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic sales experienced a 24% growth, totaling 97,823 units last month, up from 78,834 units in December 2024. Exports also showed impressive growth, leaping 37% to 24,543 units from 17,970 units the previous year.

Deepak Mutreja, SMIPL's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, highlighted the robust finish to the year and expressed the company's commitment to enhancing sales strategies and after-sales services, as well as expanding its network to connect more closely with customers in the new year.