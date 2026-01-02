Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India's Sales Surge by 26% in December 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd reported a 26% rise in total sales for December 2025, with domestic sales up 24% and exports climbing 37%. The company aims to boost sales and services in the upcoming year, according to VP Deepak Mutreja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:47 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India's Sales Surge by 26% in December 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced a significant 26% increase in total sales for December 2025, reaching 1,22,366 units. This marks a noteworthy rise compared to the 96,804 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic sales experienced a 24% growth, totaling 97,823 units last month, up from 78,834 units in December 2024. Exports also showed impressive growth, leaping 37% to 24,543 units from 17,970 units the previous year.

Deepak Mutreja, SMIPL's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, highlighted the robust finish to the year and expressed the company's commitment to enhancing sales strategies and after-sales services, as well as expanding its network to connect more closely with customers in the new year.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

 India
2
Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential Chief of Staff

Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential...

 Ukraine
3
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

 India
4
DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global Reach

DSM Fresh Foods Acquires Majority Stake in Avyom Foodtech to Expand Global R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026